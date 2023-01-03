We’ve made it to 2023, and all eyes are turning towards the upcoming awards season, kicking off on 5 February with the Grammys. And oh, how we love it. The glamorous red carpet looks, watching our favourite shows and actors get recognised and, let’s be honest, the drama of it all. Awards shows are rarely without some kind of controversy. From the wrong winner being announced à la Moonlight in 2017 to Will Smith’s 2022 Oscars slap, there’s always sure to be a stand-out moment.

But in post #MeToo Hollywood, the focus increasingly turns to how the fight for justice against sexual violence can continue its momentum. In December, disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in a second trial, following on from his initial conviction of rape and sexual assault at his first trial in New York in 2020.