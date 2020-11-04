“My birthday plans have been cancelled overnight, and now I really am done with 2020”

And so, frivolous as it may be, I was pinning a lot of hopes on going away for my birthday. I had spent a chunk of my savings on a fancy hotel for the weekend to share with my favourite people, booking it back in the summer to secure the perfect location.

This was going to be the highlight of my year. Something to look forward to and remember, which is why I had decided to splash out on somewhere I had always dreamed of staying. After a year of doing nothing, it felt like a big deal.

Last weekend, however, the government announced that we will be going into a full, nationwide lockdown on Thursday for a month, running from 5 November to 2 December. From the worrying headlines reporting that winter is expected to far exceed the predicted “worst-case scenario” for Covid-19 cases, I knew that restrictions would need to be tightened, but I genuinely didn’t expect this to last for weeks.