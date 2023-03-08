“A love letter to the Black sisterhood I never had”

I was chatting to a photographer friend (we’re former colleagues who bonded over weeknight rosé and our chaotic dating lives) who was telling me about a recent shoot she worked on. She told me about how much joy she got from photographing a group of young Black women who played sport together. Save for my molecular rejection of physical activity, my first response was jealousy. Not just of my photographer friend, but of these anonymous young women of colour who will grow up with friendships and memories that include people who look like them.

It’s something that my childhood was lacking. But it was also something that I neither had the vocabulary, understanding nor, I suppose, the courage to do anything about. Even now, at my big old age, I’m embarrassed to admit it, but I’ve realised that it’s something I need to confront if I’m ever going to do anything about it: there aren’t enough Black women in my inner circle.

In answer to the “why?”, I think I understand that bit. I grew up in predominantly white areas. I don’t know my extended family as well as I’d like to. In my extra-curricular activities, from school through to adulthood, I was often the only Black girl in the ballet class, theatre group or working behind the bar. Professionally, I’m navigating an industry that remains melanin deficient, and though it’s scoring higher as the years go by, ‘spot the Black person’ is a challenging game I still play by myself at events, meetings and interviews.