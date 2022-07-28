From this one tweet came an endless stream of photos demonstrating how pale, straight-haired women had transformed into deeply tanned, digitally altered, braid-wearing versions of themselves.

I remember the thread so well. I was in complete awe witnessing how blatantly women were taking on cultural markers associated with Blackness and passing them off as their own.

It felt like all of these things – from my hair to my sense of style – were on the table for others to use and reap the benefits. All the while, Black women continued to face discrimination against our natural hair and face negative stereotyping of the way we dress. What a cruel irony for Western beauty standards to frown upon Black features and then glorify them when placed on white women.

Thankfully, the noise and social media backlash meant that Blackfishing became less prevalent over the years that followed. But, as we move further into the 2020s, we’re beginning to see another cultural shift. Women who had previously been accused of Blackfishing seem to be shedding themselves of the Black attributes they’d borrowed and are reverting back to their ‘whiteness’ – or, as I like to call it, reverse Blackfishing.