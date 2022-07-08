“There’s nothing sexier than a woman who’s comfortable in her own skin,” commented one user, while another said: “You have so much confidence and you’re just so brave.”

One even commented: “Yes to thigh brows.” Yes, someone commented on Dunham’s bikini line.

While I’m sure the comments were said with good intentions, the idea of calling a plus-size woman ‘brave’ for wearing a bikini is inherently offensive.

For one, by highlighting that they are brave or confident, you are already othering them and highlighting that, for them, wearing such items is outside of the norm.

It speaks to how people view larger women and their choice to dare to show skin despite the blistering temperatures they’re in – like their fupas don’t want to get a little vitamin D too.