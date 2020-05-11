At 7.10pm last night, there was a silence in my living room. My housemates and I looked at each other in confusion, unsure of what we’d just been told.

We had spent the past week trying to guess the details of Boris Johnson’s much-anticipated roadmap out of lockdown, and had planned our whole evening around watching his address to the nation. We wanted details about when we might be able to leave the house more than once a day, or when we would be returning to our offices and a semblance of normality.