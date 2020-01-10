Cameron Diaz has been asked to “explain” her baby news, and it's really not OK

Even if a famous woman doesn’t have a child, her womb is still up for discussion. In fact, it could be argued that their reproductive organs are shoved and probed under the tabloid microscope even more. You just need to look at the “poor Kylie Minogue and Jennifer Aniston” trope for indisputable proof of this.

So when it comes to a woman over 40 having a baby, the world becomes obsessed. Did she use IVF? How long had she been trying for? Who is the father? Is it a “miracle” baby? When it was announced that Chloe Sevigny is pregnant with her first child this week, her age (45) was the focus of most headlines. And after Cameron Diaz shared her own baby news, people wanted to know more details.

Source-led stories have now been run by tabloids, suggesting that Diaz and her husband Benji Madden conceived through surrogacy, after trying to get pregnant using IVF treatment. One newspaper responded to this with the headline: “Why can’t stars like Cameron Diaz admit having a baby in your 40s is usually down to a test tube?” It goes on to say Diaz is at the “ripe old age of 47” before arguing why she needs to be more transparent about how she became pregnant. It ends by saying: “Not being truthful about this aspect of being a woman is utterly selfish.”