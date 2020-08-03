“Charlie Elphicke’s conviction was a victory for the women who reported him – here’s what we need to do next”

Yet just three days after Elphicke’s conviction, The Sunday Times broke the story that a sitting Conservative MP is now being investigated by the Met Police following four allegations of sexual assault – including rape. In many other jobs, you would be suspended if you were the subject of a sexual assault investigation. But the unnamed MP has not had the whip suspended.

He will now spend the summer in his constituency, meeting with vulnerable constituents who often look to their MPs for help navigating public services and the welfare system. If his identity is revealed, he will no doubt declare his intention to clear his name, as his legal right – but he will borrow from the power and credibility leant to him by his party to do so.

You have to ask: have they learned nothing from Elphicke? After he was reported to police in November 2017, Elphicke was suspended by the Conservative Party – but was still able to sit as an independent MP. The Conservatives then reinstated him for a significant Brexit vote in December 2018, despite the ongoing police investigation. He was only re-suspended by the Conservative Party when the police charged him with three counts of sexual assault in July 2019.