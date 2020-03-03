Dear Chris Matthews: sexist and inappropriate comments are not “compliments”

In an essay for GQ magazine, political journalist Laura Bassett said that Matthews had made multiple inappropriate comments about her appearance when she was a guest on MSNBC Hardball in 2016.

Bassett alleged that while she was in the make-up room before the show, Matthews had looked at her and said: “Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?” She wrote: “When I laughed nervously and said nothing, he followed up to the make-up artist. ‘Keep putting makeup on her, I’ll fall in love with her’. Another time, he stood between me and the mirror and complimented the red dress I was wearing for the segment. ‘You going out tonight?’ he asked.”

This is not the first time Matthews has been accused of making inappropriate comments on and off-screen. In 1999, he was found to have made “inappropriate” comments to an assistant producer who accused him of sexual harassment. In 2008, he was quoted in a magazine profile declaring actor Kerry Washington “a total knockout”. And then there’s the time in 2016 when his comments about Melania Trump’s “runway walk” were picked up by a hot mic as she took the stage at a rally for her husband in Indiana.