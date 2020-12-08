You see, five years ago my dad finally hit what they call ‘rock bottom’ after 18 years of alcoholism. In his early 30s he was a rising star in his profession as a mental health nurse in the NHS, flying around the world to speak at conferences. Having recently broken up with my mum, he had thrown himself into a busy social life, playing as hard as he was working and out in Birmingham’s buzzing pub scene every weekend. The lines soon got blurred, though, and within a few years, weekend benders turned into weeknight ones, too.

It’s not hard to imagine that as a medical professional going out and drinking every night, it was only a matter of time until this behaviour was called out and questioned. By this point, dad has entered what he now calls ‘the madness’ as his alcoholism took hold and his behaviour and decision making became controlled by it.

Over the next two decades, I wasn’t able to spend much time with him. We kept in touch through random phone calls, letters and the odd impromptu visit but he moved around a lot and experienced periods of homelessness, before settling in a permanent shelter.