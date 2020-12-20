I’m not a Christian, so this is not meant to be a pious pontification to remember the ‘real meaning of Christmas’. It’s just a plea to stop and think, do we really need all this stuff? Or would a lovely lazy day and a cracking dinner with the people we love be just as welcome without all the endless wrapping paper? I’ve been doing this for years and it works a dream. And maybe, just maybe this idea is starting to catch on.

Hannah Shewan Stevens is 26 and lives in Birmingham. Like me, she is over Christmas gifts.

“I stopped giving presents to family about seven years ago”, she says. “It was a gradual process. My immediate family started doing Secret Santa and then eliminated presents all together a few years later. The first year we did it because we were all on tight budgets but had the best stress-free festive season as a result, so we phased them out completely. I stopped doing friend Christmas presents a few years later.”

How did they react? Absolutely fine. “My friends were all absolutely fine after they got their Grinch jokes in! I sometimes still give Christmas cards and I did exchange gifts with an ex for a couple of years, but I prefer a Christmas without any presents under the tree.”

For Hannah, it’s all about the freedom of obligation and stress at the end of the year. She says: “The best thing about giving up presents at Christmas was the removal of pressure for the whole of December, not just Christmas Day. I find it helps me have more fun during winter because I’m not worried about scraping money together for presents or finding a last-minute present for someone who I didn’t expect to buy me a present. The only thing I worry about now is whether I can claim the good bedroom before my siblings get to my mum’s house.”