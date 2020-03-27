“I never thought clapping would bring me so much relief – we really are not alone”

Of course, this isn’t at all about me. But after speaking with friends, family and colleagues, we all went through a similar emotional journey last night. People quickly shared their videos online, admitting that they too couldn’t believe how much a round of applause could lift their spirits.

And to NHS workers, it must have meant even more.

Clapping isn’t going to cure coronavirus. It’s not going to create ventilators. And it’s not going to take the daily pressures off the NHS. But it will keep us going. It will give us hope. It will remind us that we are in this together, that we’ve got each other’s backs.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the last few weeks, it’s to not underestimate anybody. That includes the 400,000 people who have signed up the be NHS volunteers, the 11,700 retired doctors, nurses and health professional have returned to the NHS, and the countless individuals who are helping people in their communities.

So I’m sorry I ever doubted the idea that we’d all come together and clap. It’s the very least we can do for the real superheroes out there.