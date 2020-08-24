It’s hard to comprehend all the awful, terrifying things that are going on in the world right now.

It may sound a bit pessimistic to say so, but it’s true: on top of the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the planet, the climate crisis continues to loom large – and that’s not forgetting all the other individual crises being faced by countries all over the world.

With all of this going on over the last couple of months, I’m ashamed to say I’ve stuck my head in the sand when another dreary news notification has appeared on my phone. Keeping up with the news is part of my job, but outside of my working hours, I’ve been swapping the anxiety-inducing stories for lighter, more easily digestible content.