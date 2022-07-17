The Body Shop and the United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth recently released a report as part of their Be Seen Be Heard campaign; a campaign I am thrilled to be working on with them. It revealed that 82% of people surveyed agree that political systems need drastic reform to be fit for the future and two thirds of respondents under 30 felt that politicians and business leaders have ‘messed things up’ for people and the planet.

This isn’t something to ignore. Our leadership is not at all reflective of our population: since 2019, the Prime Minister’s cabinet has been composed of majority privately educated politicians; at the time of writing, 19 of our cabinet members are privately educated and only 11 are not. That’s almost two thirds, which is a stark contrast to the reality that only 6 percent of British people get to enjoy such a privilege. The average age of an MP in the UK is 51 years old (globally the average age of a world leader is 62), and in 2019 only 21 members of parliament were under 29 years old; that’s 3.2%.

Globally, the proportionate representation of young people gets even worse; the Be Seen Be Heard report found that almost half the world’s population is under 30, but they make up only 2.6% of parliamentarians. Our world is in crisis, and those set to inherit that crisis don’t have any access to the systems that are defining or, more significantly, not defining the solutions.

A week ago, I headed to a local rally in solidarity with America after the heartbreaking overturning of Roe V Wade. The rally was full of young people, of all ages and all genders, chanting and walking side by side as well as sharing touching moments of solidarity. They were showing up for one another. These are the people I want in parliament. Those who are welfare minded, not profit minded. Those who have the idealism and vision to imagine a better system that works for everyone, not just those who look and sound like them