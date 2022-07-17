The conservative leadership race only reminds us that young people could run this world better than our representatives
With the Tory leadership race under way and TV debates on the horizon, the candidates in the running all raise one question: where are the voices of young Britain? Here, campaigner and writer Gina Martin explores the myth of young people being ill-equipped to affect change.
There’s one thing I’ve said since the beginning of 2017 when I started my activism and organising journey; “regular, everyday people are best placed to understand the issues and challenges we have in society because they live them every single day.”
When I picture individuals who are most informed, future-focused, creative and agile in the pursuit of forcing change, it’s young people; those under 30. Not only are they most equipped to be part of the solutions because of their access to the issues, but also because they’re radicalised by being trapped in a unique and challenging situation that calls for radical change.
In the UK, the price of a house is now 14 times higher for millennials than when baby boomers were attempting to get on the property ladder in the late 1970s, and the average wage has risen at less than half the pace of runaway house prices.
The post-war generation was able to buy a house for, on average, between £16,000 and £30,000, which was four times higher than their average wages at the time, but now millennials are looking at an average house price of £278,000; that’s eight times higher than average wages, which have stayed stagnant for almost a decade.
Add to that two economic recessions, a global pandemic, the current cost of living crisis, and a rapidly increasing climate crisis that calls for immediate and courageous action, and you have a combination that creates a generation with a hunger for something different than the status quo.
Many of our current leaders are prioritising drawing up ‘dirty dossiers’ to debase each other during this month’s Conservative leadership race instead of tackling the huge issues young people are facing, so it’s no wonder those in their 30s and younger don’t feel politicians represent them and what they feel is most important.
The Body Shop and the United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth recently released a report as part of their Be Seen Be Heard campaign; a campaign I am thrilled to be working on with them. It revealed that 82% of people surveyed agree that political systems need drastic reform to be fit for the future and two thirds of respondents under 30 felt that politicians and business leaders have ‘messed things up’ for people and the planet.
This isn’t something to ignore. Our leadership is not at all reflective of our population: since 2019, the Prime Minister’s cabinet has been composed of majority privately educated politicians; at the time of writing, 19 of our cabinet members are privately educated and only 11 are not. That’s almost two thirds, which is a stark contrast to the reality that only 6 percent of British people get to enjoy such a privilege. The average age of an MP in the UK is 51 years old (globally the average age of a world leader is 62), and in 2019 only 21 members of parliament were under 29 years old; that’s 3.2%.
Globally, the proportionate representation of young people gets even worse; the Be Seen Be Heard report found that almost half the world’s population is under 30, but they make up only 2.6% of parliamentarians. Our world is in crisis, and those set to inherit that crisis don’t have any access to the systems that are defining or, more significantly, not defining the solutions.
A week ago, I headed to a local rally in solidarity with America after the heartbreaking overturning of Roe V Wade. The rally was full of young people, of all ages and all genders, chanting and walking side by side as well as sharing touching moments of solidarity. They were showing up for one another. These are the people I want in parliament. Those who are welfare minded, not profit minded. Those who have the idealism and vision to imagine a better system that works for everyone, not just those who look and sound like them
When I was in parliament in 2017, trying to change the law to make upskirting – the act of taking non-consensual video or photos of someones crotch – a sexual offence, I felt consistently unwelcome. As a white woman – though a minority in parliament – I wasn’t made to feel as othered as activists I know who are much less common, and accepted, in the halls of power because of their identity, but I was consistently underestimated and at times scoffed at for my inability to assimilate. I don’t believe that hum of dismissal would have been so loud had I been a privately educated, white, 26-year-old man that ministers and MPs saw themselves in.
Watching this month’s leadership race has sent me right back there. Leadership contender Rishi Sunak tweeted about ‘protecting women’s rights’ though he was absent for every vote on abortion and took away women’s right to protest, and Suella Braverman painted people on benefits – a scheme which earns you £4,018.92 a year – as criminals while she claimed £4,815.59 in expenses in a single month for her second home.
The hypocrisy and lack of integrity is astounding and yet this is who represents us. Who works for us. To have been able to walk into parliament, in 2017, and work with people my age to whom I don’t have to explain how Instagram community guidelines work four times would have been wonderful. To sit with someone who was as scared for their future, because of the climate crisis, as I am and was prepared to take risks to protect it would have probably made me cry with relief. MPs like Zarah Sultana and Nadia Whittome give me a real sense of hope; Zarah is a runaway success on Tiktok, using the platform to interact with her youngest constituents and make politics – and the language that gatekeeps it – accessible to young people. This is what we need more of; politicians who understand, respect and celebrate the new digital landscape and grasp its awesome power for organising.
I joined forces with The Body Shop and The United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth because I see the same courage, idealism and vision in the project that I see in young people. The three year campaign seeks to raise the voice of millions of young people in over 75 countries across six continents and will be pushing for legislation or policy change in each of the 75 countries the brand operates in, by partnering with NGOs who are on the ground in each territory.
Different countries have different calls to action, and in the UK, they’ve partnered with the British Youth Council to call for voting parity for 16 and 17-year-olds in the UK by 2024. This age group are legally allowed to vote in Scotland and Wales, but in England they can’t. This type of advocacy and action isn’t new for The Body Shop; historically it has a pretty impressive history of using its money, power and platform to fight for change; they’ve campaigned alongside human rights activists, against human trafficking, the burning of the rainforest, animal testing; and to urgently raise awareness during the AIDs crisis.
As a grassroots campaigner myself, I’ve spent the last seven years sitting in women’s groups, youth groups, in schools and at political conferences for young people, and there’s one thing that has been abundantly clear to me; the idea that young people are politically apathetic is completely untrue. I believe it’s a conscious misrepresentation in order to marginalise them from centralised systems of power. Young people are some of the most politically engaged people I’ve ever met, and what makes their dedication to, and comprehension of, politics so inspiring is that so many of them see it differently from how our older generations and traditional politicians do.
To Gen Z, politics isn’t just what’s happening in Westminster, but the hierarchies and systems that inform everything they experience; from what they wear, to what they choose to do with their futures. Sure, voter turnout may be low from our youngest electorate demographic, but it’s not because they don’t care. It’s likely due to a lack of belief in the system, which is understandable given that they aren’t represented and corruption and bureaucracy are hard-baked in.
Growing up online means unlimited access to information and, though that doesn’t automatically result in leaning towards one type of politics (though YouGov polls often show the younger the voter the more likely to vote left, with 56% of 18-24-year-olds voting Labour in the 2019 general election), it does mean an increased understanding of the world they live in and who is running it. It also means digital literacy is inbuilt, which is why young people are such incredible organisers; where previous generations of activists and advocates organised by phone, letters, and on foot, under 30s are resourceful and creative with their digital dexterity too, running some of the most effective and influential movements of our time.
The global climate movement was organised and led by young people. Across the US, teenagers are heading up huge, national campaigns lobbying for clean water and gun control. In the UK, youth activists work on fighting period poverty and forcing the Government to divest from fossil fuels into a just transition, and in South and Meso America, youth from indigenous communities are organising and owning full-scale operations to protect the world’s forests.
Young people are not politically apathetic, and they certainly don’t lack the experience to take part in formal politics. We are seeing them make real, concrete changes and capture hearts, minds and media in creative and innovative ways that today’s politicians could only dream of. The problem is, it’s all happening outside the halls of power. Imagine what they could do inside if only we helped break down the barriers of entry?
Campaigner, speaker and writer Gina Martin is an advocate for creating change in communities for equal rights. Gina has teamed up with The Body Shop and United Nations Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth to launch a global collaboration calling for more young voices in the halls of power. The Be Seen Be Heard campaign seeks to raise the voice of millions of young people in over 75 countries across six continents.
Images: Getty