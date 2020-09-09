For months now, the government has been gaslighting the public into believing their dire handling of the pandemic is our fault. Despite endless mixed messaging, countless U-turns and some disastrous errors like the care home scandal, the government has continually shifted the blame for their incompetence onto the shoulders of people trying to do their best to get by during a global pandemic.

A term typically applied to relationships, gaslighting refers to a form of emotional abuse in which someone is led to doubt their perception of the world and question what they know to be true. It originated from the 1938 play Gas Light by Patrick Hamilton, which tells the story of a man called Jack who convinces his wife Bella that she’s going insane by turning the gaslights in their home up and down but claiming not to notice, causing her to doubt the reality she sees with her own eyes.

Gaslighting has now been officially defined as a form of domestic abuse – but that doesn’t mean it’s not something which can happen in politics, too. Because while Matt Hancock’s recent gaslighting tactics are particularly shocking, they’re not the first time in this pandemic the government has acted this way.