The best things in life are free. So sang Luther Vandross and Janet Jackson in 1992, and so I have believed ever since.

The coronavirus, however, has put paid to this sweet life philosophy of mine. Because, thanks to the pandemic (and Boris Johnson’s ever-changing governmental guidelines), spending time with the people who mean most to me now seemingly comes with a price tag.

It wasn’t always this way, of course. In a bid to kickstart the UK’s post-lockdown economy earlier this summer, the prime minister encouraged us all to come out of our homes and get back into the real world. He ditched his ‘Stay Home, Save Lives, Protect The NHS’ motto in favour of his nonsensical ‘Hands, Face, Space’ mantra. He tempted us into restaurants with his ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ scheme (who can resist a discount, eh?). And he unwittingly wound us up when he told us to “go back to work” (despite the fact that, y’know, many of us have been working from home all this time).