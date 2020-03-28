Single in quarantine: “I can’t remember the last time I hugged somebody”

Many of my friends have made the decision to isolate with their partners, even if they’ve only been dating for a few months. Others have decided to stay in their separate homes. I know it’s hard for everyone right now, but I can’t help wondering if having the option to spend time with someone I love (or just really fancy) would make me feel better. A problem shared is a problem halved, right?

Should I have persevered with those Hinge dates? Was I wrong to call things off with the nice guy who just didn’t excite me enough? Why didn’t I give the whole dating thing some more welly when I could?

The answer to all these questions is, of course, no. I know I just want any balm that might soothe my anxieties, and I need to be careful not to assume that a relationship would fix everything.

But I can’t ignore the perks that I think must come with being in a relationship during a pandemic. Like being able to whisper your deepest fears about coronavirus into the dark of night, knowing that the person breathing next to you and holding you is listening. Like, really listening. Or cooking up a storm with tinned food, knowing you’re going to sit down, switch off from the news and enjoy devouring it with the person you love. And feeling the comfort of the background noise a partner brings – annoyingly heavy footsteps, mumbling chatter while they take a call, a burst of laughter – to remind you you are not alone.

Then of course, there’s sex. I don’t think I need to expand on that.