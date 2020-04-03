But the truth is, I’m dreading weekends these days.

I’m spending lockdown on my own in my London flat and work is pretty much the only thing keeping me sane right now. I’m lucky enough to have a roof over my head, to have a decent internet connection (touch wood), to be able to get on my with digital-based job. It’s pretty much “work as usual” and it’s giving me the only sense of purpose and routine that I’m desperately craving during this uncertain and unsettling time.

It’s actually nice to have deadlines when time has generally just become one long slog. It’s a privilege to be able to engage with people (case in point: this very article). And it’s often a relief to hear and read colleagues’ ideas on what’s happening out there – coronavirus-related or not.

I can’t believe I’m saying this but my job is the only thing truly keeping me company during the day. So when it comes to the weekends, there’s a big chunk of time that I need to occupy.

Even though I’ve always been a bit addicted to work (I’m such a Capricorn), I know how important it is to switch off, relax and recharge. But that’s hard to do when your weekend space is also your new office, and you have to stay in it for 23 hours every day.