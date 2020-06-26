Don’t get me wrong, I can’t think of anything worse than being on a beach, surrounded by sunburnt Brits, in the middle of a global pandemic, but for the people who did go, who can blame them? As someone who’s currently shielding so I can go and see my high risk mum for the first time in six months, don’t mistake my confusion for not taking the (vague) rules very seriously. No large groups. Avoid contact. Wash your hands, etc. But if the sun is shining a week or so after being given the government go ahead to drive to beaches in the UK, I’m really not that surprised. It was during an interview yesterday (25 June) that Hancock broke the news, saying he was reluctant to shut public spaces because lockdown has been tough, but if there’s a spike in new cases of coronavirus “then we will take action.”

That sentence alone, the threat of action being taken, took me right back to my childhood when I was caught doing something wrong and if I didn’t stop whatever I was doing within 10 seconds, that’s when I’d be in trouble. But instead of my parents telling me off, it’s the government that’s here treating us like petulant children, threatening to ground us, all because we dared to go out, have some fun and enjoy a rare hot day.

In some ways it feels like an empty threat. The public is already breaking the rules – and has been since it was apparently deemed acceptable for Dominic Cummings to do just that and not apologise – so why haven’t we been told off before now? I can’t help but feel like it’s all just a bit performative; it’s seemingly one rule for them and one rule for us. Yet, if the government had just disciplined us properly, and equally, in the first place, things like 1000s of people gathering at the beaches – the majority of which I assume were under the impression that it was OK – wouldn’t be happening.