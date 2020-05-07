“I’m sick of the suspense over when – and how – lockdown will end”

When it comes to books, films and TV shows, I am a big fan of psychological suspense.

I devour at least one Scandi thriller a week, staying up until 2am as I flip through the pages, my palms sweaty with anticipation. I love horror films, and anything scary that makes me jump. I’ve actually started to like Mondays, because the beginning of the week means a new episode of Killing Eve will arrive on iPlayer.

But while I thrive on a bit of suspense as escapism from my daily life, I feel panicky about being kept in suspense over big decisions. For example, the decision to allow me the freedom to see my family or friends whenever I wish, or to grant me permission to leave my house more than once a day, and not just for exercise or to pick up essential items from the supermarket.