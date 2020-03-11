“I work from home in my flatshare – this is the reality of swapping colleagues for flatmates”

I’ve been in denial. For the last few weeks, I have pranced around with my eyes closed and fingers in my ears, refusing to acknowledge the surrounding coronavirus panic.

I have no intention of cancelling my holiday to Bologna in July. I won’t be ordering 600 rolls of loo roll on Amazon. And there are certain news sites that absolutely won’t make me falter with their sensationalist headlines. “Everything is totally normal and fine,” I’ve muttered to myself.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m well aware that Italy is on lockdown. And I’ve seen the rising numbers that prove just how contagious this virus is. I’m taking extra care to wash my hands, I’m staying clear of older people and I’m choosing to cycle over taking crowded buses and trains. It would also be very helpful if our prime minister could give us some direction on what the hell to do right now, but we shouldn’t ask for too much in this life.