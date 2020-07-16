“I didn’t want kids, but do I feel differently now the choice is slipping away?”

I think about this passage from Broder’s novel a lot. I remember, in the run-up to my 30th birthday, reading it over and over again, annotating the dog-eared book page with inky red exclamation marks. I nervously talked about it with friends at book club, worried about coming across as flippant and privileged. But I was relieved to learn that many of them shared my thoughts. I felt seen and understood; finally, I could make sense of how I felt about the question of having children.

You see, I haven’t decided to never have a baby; it’s just something I always said I’d make a decision on “later”, if ever. I won’t justify my reasons for this here, I know I can do what I want with my body without explanation. But I will say that I’m not a maternal person. The thought of having a child mostly fills me with dread, rather than the anticipated joy that many of my friends have about it. And this, along with other factors, makes me question if I want kids at all.

That said, I understand life takes us on inexplicable turns, and one day I might wake up feeling completely differently about everything. I’ve been living in and making the most of the “open space” that Broder mentions, where it seems anything can happen and I can ponder the possibilities.