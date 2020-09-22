The onslaught of medical patients coming through the hospital doors was relentless. Although, a part of me was just as frightened by the patients not coming in as there was a simultaneous drop in patients coming in with other diseases. Heart attacks and strokes must still have been happening. The longer these patients stay away for fear of contracting coronavirus, the more irreversible damage would develop.

I will never forget seeing the first few patients being told that what they thought were regular flares of one condition or another, was, in fact, symptoms of Covid-19 and that their lives were at risk. When I close my eyes, I still see theirs: fully alert and thoroughly fearful, despite being too breathless to communicate with me verbally.

The hospital felt like an unsafe space for the public: people suffered and died alone, without their families. No matter how hard we worked to ensure people felt cared for and protected, there was a sense of loss that we could never have made up for.

In my personal life, it seems that I had chosen the worst possible time to move back home with my parents. But that was short-lived as being drafted from the GP to the hospital frontline meant having to move out of my family home again but this time to protect my mother. As she is a Black woman, with a pre-existing health condition this makes her high risk. Therefore coming home from work daily and showering this amazing, hilarious, fearless woman with love, affection and coronavirus particles was not an option.