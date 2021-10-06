Dominic Raab’s latest blunder shows the danger of confusing misogyny and sexism

The sentencing of Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens at the Old Bailey last week, mere days after a man was charged with the murder of 28-year-old teacher Sabina Nessa, has led to renewed debate about how to tackle the issue of male violence against women – including whether or not misogyny should be made a hate crime.

Back in March, it was announced that police forces across the UK would be asked to record data on crimes motivated by sex or gender on an “experimental basis”, but the law has not yet been updated to add misogyny to the list of hate crimes which can be prosecuted – a change which would, among other things, give judges the power to hand down harsher sentences in cases where someone had committed a crime against a woman on the basis of gender.