I was reflecting on how bizarre this situation was the other day and I decided to tweet about it. I discovered what happened to me is not uncommon and that other people that use mobility aids have had similar experiences.

A lot of disabled people responded saying that if this happened to them they would complain. I didn’t, because I was so early on in my journey as a disabled person. I thought that this kind of treatment was acceptable, whereas now I know that it obviously is not.

Daisy, 28, is from the West Country. She uses crutches, and sometimes uses a wheelchair. Like me, she often gets comments when driving her wheelchair about ‘drinking and driving’. “Of course with people I’ve not known for long, they might say, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you drank’,” she says. When I ask, “Why wouldn’t I?” they just look all awkward.

She also recalls one particular experience in a pub: “I went up to the bar to decide what I wanted and ordered a cider and I watched the bartender do some kind of mental maths in his head where he looked at me for a while and said, ‘You know that has alcohol in right?’” And I just stared back and him and said, “Yeah, that’s the idea.”