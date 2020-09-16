If you’re not exactly on top of what inflation is and how it affects us (there’s no shame in it, I wasn’t sure either), BBC News explains it clearly and concisely by saying: “Inflation is the rate at which the prices for goods and services increase. It’s one of the key measures of financial wellbeing because it affects what consumers can buy for their money. If there is inflation, money doesn’t go as far.”

Although initially, this sounds like a bad thing we need inflation to go up over time because it typically encourages us to buy products sooner and keeps money going back into the ecnomoy, which means that wages can continue to rise and we maintain a high standard of living. Most countries’ central banks have an inflation target of between 2% and 2.5%.

In August the UK’s inflation rate dropped from 1%, right down to 0.2%. I’m no economist, but even I can gather that if we’re aiming for 2% as a country this is not good – at all.