Elizabeth Warren has just shown us that tricky mother-daughter relationships can affect everyone

Earlier this week while in Iowa, a 17-year-old named Raelyn asked Senator Warren, “I was wondering if there was ever a time in your life where somebody you really looked up to maybe didn’t accept you as much? And how you dealt with that?” It was in this moment Warren decided to recount her own relationship with her mother, and what it was like disappointing her when Warren’s first marriage fell apart.

Immediately, Warren’s voice went a bit warbly, her hand gripping her chest: here, clearly, was a woman who desperately loved her mother and was heartbroken to have ever disappointed her. This was a different Warren than the one we’ve seen before. And it was incredibly powerful and evocative to watch, particularly as a woman with an extremely complicated relationship with her mother.

Sometimes it feels like mothers are given the daughters they need: the daughters that are polar opposites of them, or exhibit characteristics the mother doesn’t like within herself. The daughter that will help them grow and vice versa. Two complementary parts if only they’d just see that in one another. Except it doesn’t always happen or work out that way. Maybe because the mother is too proud, too stuck in her ways, or too convinced that she has nothing left to learn. Maybe the mother is too wrapped up in keeping up with the Joneses or making sure her children—her legacy—live up to the social expectations of the time and don’t make her look like a bad mother. Maybe she has her own trauma and shit from her own relationship with her mother. Maybe she’s just tired and wants things to be easier for her daughter than they were for her and this, she feels, is how to secure that. Maybe she just wants to protect her kids. There are an infinite number of reasons, which is why Warren’s answer is so deeply relatable to all the women I know who’ve watched it.