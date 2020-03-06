Elizabeth Warren out of presidential race: why is being a woman never enough?

How do you address what myriad women feel, believe, and know are the realities of Elizabeth Warren and her campaign? You can’t distil it, because women are not a monolith. Even the women I know who prefer other candidates all like and respect Warren, and believe she would make a great president. They were more than glad to vote for her, had she become the nominee. They knew she was incredibly capable and competent and smart. They knew she was super progressive and inclusive and tried to own – and learn from – past mistakes.

So why is it still never enough?

Electability of a female candidate

In 2015 and 2016, I cannot tell you how many people, especially men, said the phrase, “I would totally vote for a woman if it were Elizabeth Warren.” But how many of them in 2020 actually voted for her? How many people in your life did or said the same? And then how many of them have you heard say, “No she’s great, I get it, but…” before saying some other, less accomplished and less credentialed man was going to be their choice? How many white women do you know who said something like, “She’s just too aggressive,” or “I don’t like her voice,” or “I just find her annoying”? I could personally name a few. Then I think about how many people in the world still – consciously or not – don’t believe a woman can or will or should be president. Most of those same people don’t believe a woman can or should lead most things. Even if they’re meticulously qualified, or overly so. Male authority is always preferred because it’s all we’ve ever known.