Make no mistake: Warren knows exactly what is happening. But it is up to her to decide if, let alone when, she wants to drop out of the presidential race. It is also up to her to choose who she wants to endorse. Not so long ago it was JoeBiden, the now-frontrunner, who needed a lifeline. And yet, he didn’t have to fend off the same sort of belittling comments that Warren has.

The dismissal of Warren’s campaign and these calls for her to drop out are textbook sexism. Warren is an extremely experienced politician who is more than capable of assessing her own campaign. She certainly doesn’t need Twitter pundits telling her when to call time. Let’s give Warren the respect she deserves and let her continue to campaign on her own terms.