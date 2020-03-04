Super Tuesday 2020: Elizabeth Warren, a grown woman, can decide for herself whether to drop out of the race
- Jessica Rapana
The Massachusetts senator is facing mounting online pressure to drop out of the presidential race after Super Tuesday, and we need to stop telling her what to do.
Things aren’t looking good for Elizabeth Warren.
The Massachusetts senator, who five months ago held the lead in the race for Democratic presidential nominee, has fallen to third place after Super Tuesday, even losing the nomination of her home state.
So what went wrong? The former Harvard Law School professor has outperformed her competition in live debates at nearly every turn (see: her “Thanks, Obama!” jibe at Joe Biden, and her epic takedown of Bloomberg). She has so many ideas, hence her “I have a plan for that” catchphrase. Her campaigning has been relentless and energetic. She has a proven track record of sticking up for women’s rights. Unlike Hillary Clinton, she comes baggage-free. And then there’s her slew of celebrity endorsements, from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to Jonathan Van Ness.
We’re not saying she’s perfect: her botched handling of the Medicare-for-all, for one, left something to be desired. Specifically, her vagueness over how she would fund the ambitious universal healthcare plan. She was also somewhat ambushed by the rise of Pete Buttigieg, who ended up winning the vote of many of her former supporters.
Yet, her failure to perform in the recent primaries still doesn’t add up. Her humiliating defeat must come down, at least in part, to gender.
Nevertheless, Warren is persisting in spite of the odds. Even before Tuesday, there was mounting pressure on her to drop out of the race: #WarrenEndorseBernie began trending on Twitter, while other supporters shared videos explaining why they were withdrawing their support. Many accused her of splintering the progressive vote with Bernie Sanders and thus paving the way for a Biden victory.
On Wednesday, congresswoman Ilhan Omar, one quarter of The Squad, seemed to be urging Warren to stand down. “Imagine if the progressives consolidated last night like the moderates consolidated, who would have won?” she tweeted. “That’s what we should be analysing. I feel confident a united progressive movement would have allowed for us to #BuildTogether and win MN and other states we narrowly lost.”
Warren has yet to address her primary losses. However, a campaign email sent by her team on Super Tuesday indicates that, certainly for the time being, she will stay in the race. “There are six more primaries just one week away, and we need your help to keep up the momentum,” the message read, according to Forbes.
Speaking in Detroit on Tuesday ahead of the state’s primary, Warren urged voters to set aside their worries about “electability” and support the candidate whose beliefs and values aligned with their own. “Cast the vote that will make you proud,” she said. “Cast the vote from your heart. And vote for the person you think would be the best president on the United States.”
Make no mistake: Warren knows exactly what is happening. But it is up to her to decide if, let alone when, she wants to drop out of the presidential race. It is also up to her to choose who she wants to endorse. Not so long ago it was JoeBiden, the now-frontrunner, who needed a lifeline. And yet, he didn’t have to fend off the same sort of belittling comments that Warren has.
The dismissal of Warren’s campaign and these calls for her to drop out are textbook sexism. Warren is an extremely experienced politician who is more than capable of assessing her own campaign. She certainly doesn’t need Twitter pundits telling her when to call time. Let’s give Warren the respect she deserves and let her continue to campaign on her own terms.
Image: Getty