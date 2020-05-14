Emily Maitlis – who has been articulating the mood of the nation since lockdown started – summed up the public response in a nutshell once again on Monday’s (11 May) episode of Newsnight. “The government has struggled to find a new message for this next stage,” she opened the show with, “so how about this one: muddled messaging costs lives.”

Further detailing the exact ways that mixed messaging has resulted in deaths, Maitlis had another powerful opener on last night’s (Wednesday 13 May) episode. “They told us to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives,” she said. “We stayed home, we protected the NHS, but we didn’t save the lives of thousands in our care homes. How did the government’s strategy fail to protect the most vulnerable in our country?”

It’s a question a lot of us need answering at this point. People are angry – and rightly so.