I don’t know what the answer is, or if there even is one. Maybe this is a phase I’m going through, like when I wore too much Kohl eyeliner in my Avril Lavigne teenage phase? Or maybe it’s one of the stages everyone will experience as we fight our way through this pandemic as best we can? Whatever the reason for my flatness, I reached out to Life Coach Leanne Evans to see if there was any way of speeding through this and finding my motivation for fun again. She asked me: “What truly brings your pleasure?” And, honestly, I’m going to have to do some work on finding out what that is.

But in the meantime, if you’ve read this and you’re feeling flat too – and you want to try and work your way out of it – here’s three top tips from Leanne.

Make space for pleasure and playfulness

Pleasure and play are missed off many our to-do lists. Life is all about balance, it is nice to have the structure of a good routine, but this ultimately serves as a foundation to allow the space for both pleasure and playfulness. So what truly brings your pleasure? We experience pleasure when we are in a state of receptivity and mindfulness. Think of the tasks that you need to do in your life and see what you can do to bring more pleasure to these experiences. What could you do to bring joy to cleaning your house? Playing your favourite music, taking dancing breaks. It takes just a little bit of creativity to transform mundane tasks.

Gratitude and presence

While it can be great to have something exciting in the diary to look forward to it is also so important to stay as rooted in the present moment as much as possible, so we do not become overwhelmed and drain our energy and motivation.

A gratitude practice can be transformative in helping to shift how we perceive our reality. I always invite my clients to think of three things daily that they’re grateful for no matter how big or small. In terms of staying present, try to keep your thoughts positive and present-focused. If you find yourself going down a negative train of thought, try to shift your focus back to more positive feelings centred on the here and now.

Empower yourself with the things that you can control

For example your daily routine, the food you choose to nourish yourself with and the people you want to spend your time with outside of working hours. When we assume the position of a creator of our reality rather than a victim, we can focus our energy on the things we can control amidst all of the uncertainty unfolding around us.