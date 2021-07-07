Firstly, this pandemic is not over. Even if you choose to ignore the crisis unfolding in multiple countries across the globe (which, by the way, we shouldn’t be), this country is facing its own ongoing problems.

Just yesterday (6 July), the health secretary Sajid Javid warned that UK daily Covid-19 cases could rocket to a record 100,000 after restrictions are lifted. And on Monday, Boris Johnson made it clear that the worse of the third wave was yet to come.

“I want to stress from the outset that this pandemic is far from over and it will certainly not be over by 19 July,” he said at the beginning of the conference. “As predicted in the roadmap, we’re seeing cases rise fairly rapidly – and there could be 50,000 cases detected per day by 19 July. And again, as we predicted, we’re seeing rising hospital admissions and we must reconcile ourselves, sadly, to more deaths from Covid.”