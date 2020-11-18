It’s at times like this that we should be grateful for the technology which allows us to connect with those we can’t physically be with.

My grandparents, who are particularly vulnerable, haven’t felt safe to leave their home since the pandemic hit in March or let any of us come inside to visit them. Being able to do things like sit on the sofa and watch my gran’s face (well, usually more of her nostrils as she holds her iPad upside down) while I chat to her is something we both treasure, and has helped with her feelings of isolation and loneliness at this time.

But the wider relationship between technology and human interaction isn’t a simple one.