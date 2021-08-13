I’m often told, much to my delight, that I’m a good friend. It’s something that I actively try to be, priding myself on always being there for the people I love, no matter what they (or I) am going through.

But where I really shine is as a confidante. Whether it’s on the other end of a rambling voicenote or over a coffee, my pals know that I’ll hear them out, help shoulder their burdens and offer helpful solutions to their problems.

It’s something I’m very good at because, as I’ve been told ever since I was little, I have “thick skin”.