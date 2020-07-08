We were promised big post-pandemic changes – but will they ever really happen?

There was a time, not so long ago, when the prime minister and his government took to their doorsteps every Thursday to clap for our NHS and keyworkers. In fact, it was only a matter of weeks ago.

Boris Johnson, who was taken into intensive care with Covid-19 in April, said he “owes his life to the NHS” after recovering from the virus. While health secretary Matt Hancock described staff as being the people “going above and beyond every day”.

That’s why the weekly clap was the very least that they – and we – could do to say thank you to those on the pandemic’s frontline.