As senior leaders flaunt rules, blame the British public or dodge important questions, it’s hard to have confidence in the government’s coronavirus message as a whole – if they can’t get the messaging right, you wonder, what else might they get wrong?

I know I’m not the only one who feels let down by the government’s constant U-turns. As Stylist’s digital editor-at-large Kayleigh Dray tells me: “The government has basically made it impossible for us to get lockdown right since the get-go. We were told not to wear masks, then to wear them if we could/wanted to, and now we’re being told to wear them even in hospitality venues where possible.

“Next, we were told to work from home, then go back to work, then stay home if we could WFH. We were told to eat out and help out, then reprimanded for socialising too much. And don’t even get me started on the ever-changing funeral and wedding guidelines. It’s madness.