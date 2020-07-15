Why we need to shout about ‘green flags’ in relationships as well as red ones

I began considering my own experiences of green flags in relationships. Then I saw one tweet that really struck a nerve. It was by a user called @painaukait, who stated: “One for me has always been how someone reacts when you make a silly mistake, like spilling a drink. If they laugh it off, green flag. If they get upset, red flag.”

One week prior to my green flags thread, my boyfriend of six months took me away to Devon to celebrate my birthday. We stayed in a very luxurious hotel, where the cheapest room during summer will take you back £700 a night. While at this hotel, I spilt orange juice on the plush light coloured carpet in the room. My immediate reaction was one of dread. I was worried that my boyfriend would get very annoyed with me. Instead, he apologised for startling me and proceeded to help me clean up the mess I had made – accompanied with a smile on his face and comforting words.

My automatic concern was a product of relationship experiences I’ve had in the past. I’ve made silly mistakes in the presence of previous partners and I’ve had to deal with them getting annoyed, criticising me, or being in a mood – despite the fact that my actions would have been totally accidental. That didn’t happen this time around though. I was supported and I felt like it was him and I versus the problem rather than him versus me for the mistake. I was so touched by his response that later in the day during dinner, I spoke to him about how much I valued the way he handled the situation. For me, that was a very clear green flag.