It would be a comfort to know something like Grenfell will never happen again but an estimated 500,000 people are still living in buildings wrapped in flammable cladding. With little to no change, a complete disregard for accountability and the compensation deserved, I have to ask – is this a Black thing?

There have been protests, vigils, fundraisers, social media pages flooded with dedications and support, but still no justice.

To date, there have been no arrests and according to police, there will be no charges until 2021 at least. Frustrated survivors are met with lack of reassurance and this, in turn, has made the BAME community feel left behind, slighted and ultimately ignored. It was never just a tower block. The tale of Grenfell is a contemporary horror story. 72 tenants died and another 70 were injured. Some victims burnt alive in their own homes, while others screamed for help, and others were so desperate they jumped from the fifteenth floor. The cheap cladding that burned exposed the history of UK’s racist practices and, by the time the fire had been extinguished, everyone the world over was reminded of who the privileged really are. The psychological trauma alone has affected thousands (including the 223 who escaped that night). There have been protests, vigils, fundraisers, social media pages flooded with dedications and support, but still no justice. The onus has fallen on the community to fight for change as nowhere near enough has been done by the people in power.

This disaster is a culmination of years of neglect and systemic failures

Psychiatry NHS Trainee, Dr Abiha Bhatti (MBBS BSc) has considered race in relation to trauma in her training. ‘‘A large proportion of the Grenfell community is from a BAME background,” she explains. “Amongst the many socio-economic and health inequalities experienced by BAME individuals due to the inherent and systemic biases that still exist within our systems, one of the most pertinent is that of access to, and experience of, mental health care for BAME individuals. The psychological impact of a disaster such as the Grenfell fire comes as much from experiencing the event, and the traumatic aftermath of it.’’