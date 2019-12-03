“That’s why we need to come off social services, and for you to have a boyfriend.”

“Hold on, why would you want me to have a boyfriend?”

“So we’d have a daddy… that would be better. Wouldn’t you think so?

“Men are so much hassle.”

“No but if you’re ill, at least he could take us.”

This was the interaction between eight-year-old Courtney and her mum (whose name is not revealed) on last night’s Dispatches Growing Up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Kids. They live in a three-bedroom flat in Cambridge that they were housed in after fleeing domestic abuse seven months ago.

(It’s worth pointing out at this point that Cambridge is one of the wealthiest cities in the UK. It is also home to 82 of the 2000 food banks that have been set up across the UK in the last decade to alleviate hunger.)