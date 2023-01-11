If Gwen Stefani is one thing, it’s consistent.

Throughout her 30+ year career, the singer has taken on many different looks – and one thing many of them have in common is that they have been appropriated from a culture that has no ties to her own.

First, there were her bindi-wearing days in the 90s, the Harajuku phase of the mid-2000s and, of course, the brief phase where she cosplayed as a Chola in the 2004 music video for her song Luxurious.

Then in 2012, she wore Native American attire in No Doubt’s Looking Hot music video, which depicted a fight between cowboys and Native Americans, and most recently the 2022 new music video for the track Light My Fire with Sean Paul and Shenseea, where she sported dreadlocks and wore a dress in the colours of the Jamaican flag: green, black and yellow.