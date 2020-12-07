The big problem with calling Hannah Spearritt’s baby news a “secret pregnancy”

In the purest sense of the word, these headlines are accurate. Yes, no one knew Spearritt was pregnant, and yes, the news of her baby daughter’s birth is a surprise to many. But the suggestion implicit in the phrase “secret pregnancy” – that Spearritt’s decision not to announce her pregnancy to the world equates to some kind of deviant attempt to ‘hide’ the news from everybody – is concerning.

Why? Because we shouldn’t have this expectation that women need to “announce” pregnancy in the first place.

By describing an unannounced pregnancy as “secret”, we perpetuate the idea that pregnancy should be a public, rather than private, experience – a message which adds to the pressure that many people already feel to announce their pregnancies, whether or not they feel ready to do so.