Harvey Weinstein: “The guilty verdict is huge – but will his punishment fit his crimes?”

Will Weinstein spend even five years in jail? Some may call it cynicism, but I think many women – myself included – would call it being a realist and using our logic. It’s even in the jury’s verdict itself: for the victory to be seen in the first degree sexual assault and third degree rape convictions, we also got three not guilty verdicts on two counts of predatory sexual assault (the most serious criminal charges) and one count of first-degree rape. We also have all of the other things we know Weinstein probably did but isn’t getting arrested for.

Rapist Harvey Weinstein

Somewhere in this, there are reasons to feel glad: we can stop calling him an alleged rapist and instead call him a convicted one, and no one’s lawyers can get upset. Rapist Harvey Weinstein: it feels right on the page. That someone so powerful and moneyed could be found guilty is a huge win for victims of sexual assault across industries and classes alike, and will hopefully empower people to tell their own stories and help take down other sexual predators. Maybe more rapists and sexual assaulters, and just men in general, will rethink their actions and/or face consequences for their crimes. The Weinstein story is really what ignited the conversations we’ve all been having about sex crimes, consent, and criminal justice; about harassment and gendered retaliation. In so many ways these two guilty charges represent so much of what we’ve been screaming out: believe women, believe victims, hold people accountable. It’s all we’ve ever wanted. But we know we can’t get too excited.