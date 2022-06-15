Since the cost of living crisis began, research has found that nearly one in five people have lost sleep over money worries.

It’s a reality my friends and I know well. We live in genuine fear of how we will get by given how little we earn and face scary realisations that we may never be in truly financially secure positions, at least not on our own.

The past decade has seen a drop in the number of people aged under 45 who live in their own home, according to the English Housing Survey. What’s more, a government paper on housing found that in every socio-economic and age group, white British households were more likely to own their own homes than all ethnic minority households combined.

The chasm between who can and cannot afford to own their home has never been wider, and no amount of home-cooked meals or repeated outfits could ever make up that gap.