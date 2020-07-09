I remember the day I found out about the bill on the news, it was 3 April 2019. Changes to the government were made after a Hong Kong man killed his pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan. The Chinese government is convinced that because this one person had committed such an awful crime, which I condemn myself, it justifies painting everyone here with the same brush. I believe this murder destroyed the government’s public image, they had no control over it and this is why they are being so strict with everyone now. We always knew our government was very problematic but things have taken a real turn recently.

This has triggered protests in Hong Kong, with young people especially leading the marches. We are fighting for our future and the future of our children. I hope they grow up in a safe and comfortable environment unlike what we are currently battling with now. Those who are protesting are incredibly inspiring but I can’t be on the frontline marching along. I do not want my parents to worry about me, they already have many things to worry about including my health which took a turn last year.