Why I go to hospital appointments alone

Being ill at such a young age meant that my parents routinely attended hospital appointments – across six different hospitals – with me. It’s normal for doctors to address their patient’s parents if that patient is a child. But I expected this to change as I got older.

When I was 17 a doctor said to my mum, while I was in the room: “It must be very hard on you both, are you getting any support with her?” At 22 years old, an appointment started with a doctor saying: “Ok mum, why don’t you tell us what’s been happening with Rachel?” And four years later, my parents were told: “Now, she must take these tablets at the same time each day, please make sure she does.”

But none of those experiences quite measure up with how I’ve been treated by gynecological department staff. It’s bad enough being infantilised for being disabled, it gets even worse when you’re a disabled woman with period problems.

I didn’t start my periods until I was almost 18, but when I did they were extremely heavy with intense cramps and a lot of clots. Doctors ruled out PCOS, endometriosis and andenemyosis. I tried birth control pills, the coil and the injection, but nothing quelled the pain.

I saw countless different doctors, but never felt I was being treated like an adult. I was talked down to like I couldn’t possibly understand what was happening to my body. When I pinpointed the problem, I was scoffed at and told I couldn’t possibly know that. When I inevitably got upset and cried, I was treated like a petulant child having a tantrum. I was always spoken down to or, worse, spoken about – first to my parents and then most insultingly, to my ex-boyfriend.

I was in my 20s, I had my own house, I was dating, I was an adult… but medical professionals did not see me as such.