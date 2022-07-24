Annie Corser is a social media expert and insights editor at the behavioural insights organisation Canvas8. While she believes these ‘like for good luck’ posts are an evolution of the chain mail that circulated on platforms such as Hotmail and MSN during the early years of the internet, she also sees a clear link between this and the appetite for virality platforms like TikTok have brought about.

“On some level, especially among Gen Z, these trends are about the power of the herd – about gaining views and people returning to your page,” she says. “TikTok specifically is no longer just a place on which to reach the heady heights of a high follower count – it is now somewhere to make money, to build a lifestyle and a career. This has only increased the cache of going viral on the app, and ingenious Gen Zers have begun pulling out simple – but effective – tricks to manipulate their posts towards virality. Very often, the manifestation videos fall under this model.”

This model, Corser explains, is identifiable by a number of factors. The use of a specific sound, for example, can amplify someone’s post, and creating short videos with overlaid text can be a clever way to manipulate the algorithm. But social media isn’t all about business – and Corser believes there is some legitimacy in the content that’s being created.

“The platforms we use now, especially TikTok, are part of an ecosystem of shareability and virality that give genuine dynamism to these messages,” Corser explains. “When a video like this arrives on your For You page, it’s a sign not only that enough people before you have liked this content, but that the algorithm has destined you to receive it. There’s a sense of potential there, especially in light of the fact that manifestation has moved into pop cultural cognisance.”