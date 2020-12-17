I’d never really thought about my family being Muslim until I went to high school. I was of course aware as a kid that my family and I were Muslim. I went to the local mosque at the weekend whereas my friends didn’t. My mum wore a hijab, my friends’ mums didn’t. But I never felt different from other kids. Not until high school. That’s when it all changed.

My parents raised me and my siblings to live by certain rules, some based in Islam. We had curfews, we weren’t to drink alcohol or go to parties, and we weren’t allowed to have boyfriends or girlfriends. To my school friends – who were mostly all white – these seemed to be strict rules, and they always let me know it. Over time, I began to view my family and religion how they viewed it, and I started to disassociate from Islam. I felt so different and alienated, and like most teenagers, I just wanted to be the same as everyone else.