“Jacob Rees-Mogg’s latest comments on abortion are wrong on so many levels”

Another day, another man thinking he has the right to comment on what women do and don’t do with their bodies. This time, the man in question is none other than Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, who chose to describe abortion as a “cult of death” during a debate about whether or not to add abortion to the new UK Bill Of Rights.

“I think the destruction of life is wrong,” he said in parliament. “I do not believe that we should say that a new life should be destroyed. I do not believe that that is the right of the state.”

He continued: “This is about destroying life. This is the cult of death. It is the great tragedy of abortion, and it is considered normal. The extraordinarily high number of babies that are destroyed is something that should sadden us all to the depths of our souls.”