If you’ve spent any time on social media over the last couple of weeks, you’ll no doubt have seen all the coverage of the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife for $50 million (£41m) based on an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.

Depp is never named directly in the article and has always denied the allegations, but his lawyers maintain that he was the clear subject of the piece, and that it damaged the actor’s career and reputation.