The main talking point centred around the series of controversial statements West made both in his tweets (which have since been deleted) and during his rally. Most notably, he asserted that the famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” and made a series of incoherent statements about abortion and faith. The erratic, passionate nature of his address led people to speculate the star is going through a manic episode – a common symptom of bipolar disorder.

As was to be expected, many people took to social media to call out West’s comments, with videos of his speech quickly going viral. This is, of course, completely legitimate. But at the same time, criticising West as a person without acknowledging the role his mental health has to play in this is deeply problematic. Why? Because when we criticise West’s actions without contextualising them as a symptom of his mental illness, we add to the stigma people face on a daily basis. Mental health privilege exists – shaming people won’t help anyone.